OAKFIELD — A “Singspiration” event will take place Friday at Oakfield Community Bible Church.
The activity will start 7 p.m. at the church on 80 North Main St. A time of fellowship will take place afterward.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
OAKFIELD — A “Singspiration” event will take place Friday at Oakfield Community Bible Church.
The activity will start 7 p.m. at the church on 80 North Main St. A time of fellowship will take place afterward.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1