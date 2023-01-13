OAKFIELD — If technology is a struggle, help is available at Haxton Memorial Library.
Free classes on internet basics and how to use Google are planned for February and March.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 4:12 am
OAKFIELD — If technology is a struggle, help is available at Haxton Memorial Library.
Free classes on internet basics and how to use Google are planned for February and March.
Those interested can meet Sara, a Nioga Mobile Tech Trainer, to make using technology a fun and educational experience. She will be at the library 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 to explain “Internet Basics.”
She will then offer “Gaga for Google” from 1 to 3 p.m. March 29. The program will explain the ins and outs of Google searches.
The free sessions are offered through Nioga Mobile Tech, a technology training unit serving the libraries in Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Nioga Mobile Tech provides online access to job search resources as well as federal, state, and local E-government resources.
Space is limited so everyone is encouraged to call the library to register.
Nioga Mobile Tech also offers on-demand courses on its YouTube channel. The courses are all ready for anyone to click the link to be taken directly to the course. They are easy to follow, and viewers can pause the session at any time. The full list of class offerings can be found online under the courses heading at www.niogamobile.tech.
The library is at 3 North Pearl St. Call (585) 948-9900 to register or for more information.
Those interested may also check www.HaxtonLibrary.org.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1