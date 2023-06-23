OAKFIELD — Some kids have signed up for a new event planned for this year’s Labor Daze celebration, but there’s plenty of room for more, an Oakfield Betterment Association member says.
The committee is taking registrations for its first Labor Daze Box Car Derby, set for 11 a.m. Sept. 2 on Drake Street. Check-in begins at 10 a.m.
“We do have a Kids Day on Saturday (Sept. 2) when there’s a lot of games for the little kids. We thought that this event, being a boxcar derby, would be an old fashioned style of thing,” said committee Vice President Scott D’Alba. It would also include those kids between 7-13 years old.” There are two divisions: a Junior Division for kids ages 7-13 and a Senior Division for those ages 11-13. The committee hopes to have 16 entries per division for 32 total.
“It’s basically going to be first come, first served,” D’Alba said. “We’ve had several kids sign up in both divisions. If people are interested, we’d like them to sign up ASAP so they don’t miss out on the event. We have been trying to for several years include some events to get some of these older kids involved.”
D’Alba said he and his brother Joel, also a member of the Oakfield Betterment Committee board, saw the derby held in Batavia last year and thought it would fit well into the Labor Daze scheduled for Labor Day weekend.
“We thought that would a nice way to get those kids involved in something on Saturday,” Scott D’Alba said. “We are doing something a little different than they did in Batavia. We’re a small community here. What we’re doing is we’re leasing official soap box derby cars from the Greater Rochester Soap Box Derby Association.”
Scott D’Alba said the kids are going got to do some work on the cars.
“We’re going to have a workshop. They’ll be able to screw the body onto the chassis and put the wheels on. We’ll have a practice,” he said. Mark Scuderi of the Greater Rochester Soap Box Derby is coming Sept. 1 to help set up the track. There will be hay bales set up for safety reasons as well.
The committee says the cars will be available two or three weeks before the Sept. 2 derby for participants to customize. The drivers will be able to steer the cars and brake.
“Because this is a hands-on type of thing where the kids get to do some of the work themselves, it fits into the STEM that the GCEDC (Genesee County Economic Development Center) is always trying to promote,” he said. Scott D’Alba said the committee is working with Chris Suozzi of the GCEDC on this.
“The ramps we were going to purchase to start the race off are $3,000,” D’Alba said. The committee got two ramps for that amount.
The GCEDC paid for half of the cost and gave the committee a grant to pay for the other half, he said.
“We were going to share the ramps, however many years we do this, with Batavia. It kind of helped both of us out to be able to do that,” Scott D’Alba said.
The committee says the Greater Rochester Soap Box Derby will have clinics as needed for children and adults to ensure a safe race and give the children some car-building skills. A child or parent will be required to install the shell and wheels on the chassis of each car. The practice session will be Sept. 1. Cars will have to be turned in after the derby, so kids are asked to use stickers that can be peeled off. There will be trophies for first, second and third place and all participants will receive a prize.
“They’re guaranteed at least two runs down the track. They time them and the top eight kids will do a runoff to see who finishes in the top three positions,” Scott D’Alba said.
The entry fee is $20. Go to www.oakfieldbetterment.com or call (716) 218-6000 for more information.