Ron Niedermaier of Groveland spends his spring providing instruction on small engine repairs and tune-ups. In the fall, he teaches young people how to bake cookies and pies and how to shop for items to prepare and cook meals.
“There is nothing more satisfying then using the skills that you have learned over the years to help others to become the best that they can be,” says Niedermaier, one of two area men – and 94 individuals statewide – honored by the New York State Office for the Aging for their volunteer efforts.
Paul Pilc of Wyoming County was also honored. Pilc, a self-taught computer expert assists seniors and neighbors in fixing computers, viruses and scams at no charge.
The volunteers recognized by the New York State OFA during its 2022 Older New Yorkers’ Day program in November live in 55 counties. Collectively, they represent 5,500 years of life experience and have volunteered for a combined 2,568 years of service.
“Individuals of all ages sometimes need assistance, but older adults as a whole consider themselves healthy, remain active and engaged and are a very important part of the local, regional, state and national economies as well as the ability of community organizations to operate,” NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said in his prepared remarks. “Further, they give a tremendous amount of their time to hundreds of civic groups and organizations that are critical in delivering direct services and supporting local agencies.”
Niedermaier been involved with Kiwanis and Cornell Cooperative Extension for years. He’s an active volunteer helping to raise funds, assist others and be an incredible teacher to young 4-H members.
Niedermaier got involved in Kiwanis in the 1980s and set up a bike ride to raise money for charity. He spent hours baking cookies at the holidays to distribute with food baskets and later was elected club president.
He volunteers with Cornell Cooperative Extension each year at the Hemlock Fair and raises funds for trips and educational supplies. He’s cooked for campers at the local 4-H horse camp and volunteered at the statewide teen retreat and New York State Fair.
Niedermaier, in his profile, was called “an incredible teacher” who has shown campers from around the state how to cook meals using renewable energy sources.
Niedermaier is a past recipient of the Livingston County 4-H Volunteer of the Year award and the Groveland Senior Citizen of the Year award. In 2013, he started a luncheon program for older adults.
“Ron has been volunteering to help his neighbors and our community for over 45 years,” said Livingston County OFA Director Sue Carlock. “Our advisory council agreed that he was an obvious choice, and well deserving of this distinction.”
Niedermaier retired after working 42 years at the Arkema Chemical Plant. He still works on the family farm and has been owner/operator of Ron’s BBQ for 40 years. His cook trailer is seen all over the county, barbecuing for the benefit of area churches, 4-H groups, schools, booster clubs, veterans groups and the United Way.
Niedermaier has been an active member of the Groveland Fire Department for more than four decades and has served as chief. He has also held various public offices, including as a town board member.
The lifelong resident of Groveland has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 46 years; they have five children and 11 grandchildren.
Pilc, a native of Cowlesville, supports community organizations and is an active participant in the Strykersville Senior Citizen Group Curriers Grange, Knights of Columbus, and advisory council for Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Good Council churches.
His Older New Yorker profile describes Pilc as “a self-motivated individual” with a “selfless attitude and a willingness to expand his every effort to achieve superior results.”
Pilc has been a resident of Wyoming County his entire life in Wyoming County except for Army service in Vietnam. He has three children, five grandchildren, and two-grandchildren.
In addition to computer help, Pilc also helps with the distribution of food for people in need throughout the county and assisting his older brother, Richard, with repairs, planting and harvesting on his dairy farm.
“You will never hear him say the challenge is too tough; you will only see accomplishment,” says his brother, Peter. “He is the model for all others to follow.”
