Ron Niedermaier of Groveland spends his spring providing instruction on small engine repairs and tune-ups. In the fall, he teaches young people how to bake cookies and pies and how to shop for items to prepare and cook meals.

“There is nothing more satisfying then using the skills that you have learned over the years to help others to become the best that they can be,” says Niedermaier, one of two area men – and 94 individuals statewide – honored by the New York State Office for the Aging for their volunteer efforts.

