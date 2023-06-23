ROCHESTER – Travel difficulties have led to the cancellation of Omara Portuondo’s June 25 matinee concert at the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.
Festival officials said the cancellation was the result of “circumstances beyond our and the artist’s control.”
Portuondo was due to travel to Rochester and to other U.S. concert dates from Havana, Cuba. Her Rochester concert was part of the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater series.
All ticket holders will be issued a full refund, including any service charges paid, to the original form of payment.
The festival share this message from Portuondo’s agent:
Dear RIJF Patrons,
Due to force majeure events that are beyond our control, including airline travel disruptions and U.S. immigration policies and delays, Ms. Omara Portuondo is unable to arrive in Rochester in time to perform on Sunday, June 25, at the Rochester International Jazz Festival.
We are extremely disappointed with the current developments that transpired late yesterday, Wednesday, June 21, and which came as an unexpected shock to us all.
Ms. Portuondo was very much looking forward to singing at the beautiful and important Kodak Hall Eastman Theatre. Her set list had been secured, and the musicians were working to refine the set with rehearsals and preparations in advance of this important engagement.
We want to thank John Nugent and Marc Iacona and the festival for their kindness and generosity in understanding the situation while working with us to resolve matters.
With our sincere regrets.