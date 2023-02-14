Metro Creative Connection When you are in a relationship, the most important thing about Valentine’s Day is that you agree on how to celebrate it.

For some, it is better than New Year’s Eve. For others, it’s more like Groundhog Day. For those who are alone, Valentine’s Day just reminds you of your relationship status, which may be the result of a wise choice but not what you’d prefer. Remember, a “sense of belonging” is an important foundation on Abraham Maslow’s “Hierarchy of Needs.”

There’s “Quirky Alone Day,” created with the help of Sasha Cagen and her great book “Quirkyalone: A Manifesto for Uncompromising Romantics.” It’s not against relationships. It’s about wanting what’s right for you. The celebration gets bigger every year, and now I expect it to be even more diverse and inclusive.

