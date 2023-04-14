‘One of the lucky ones’ At 100, World War II vet ‘still trying to be of assistance’

Gordon Kirk, who celebrated his 100th birthday last week, was honored on March 26, 2023, with a party at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Paul. (Nick Woltman/Pioneer Press/TNS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (TNS) — There were four generations of Gordon Kirks at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Paul on Sunday morning.

The eldest Gordon Kirk celebrated his 100th birthday last week, and his grandson, great-grandson and great-great-grandson joined about two dozen parishioners in the church’s basement after the 10 a.m. service to mark their namesake’s milestone.

