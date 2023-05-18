BATAVIA — The performance of “A Cabaret Showcase: Opposites Attract,” coming up this weekend at Main St. 56 Theater will include a “smorgasbord” of older and newer Broadway songs for the audience to enjoy.
Cast member Beth Knopf, who is doing her first production with Batavia Players, noted the song she and her castmates spent part of the evening rehearsing was “A Lot of Living.”:
“It’s actually from an old show, ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’” she said. “Bye Bye Birdie’s a very old musical,”
There’s some Sondheim music in the production, directed by Sophie Houseman, as well, Knopf noted.
“I think it gives both the singers and the audience an opportunity to experience musical theater on a lot of levels,” she said. “If you’re just doing modern stuff, people my age and older have a harder time relating to some things they’re not familiar with. Some of the more modern pieces really appeal to a lot of the younger folks.”
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at Main St. 56 Theater. A lot of the newer songs she’s ever heard before, Knopf said.
“Both musically and going back and learning about the parts, it’s quite interesting to do that,” she said. “I do a song later on from ‘Mrs. Santa Claus.’ I’ve never heard that show before., but the song is very cute. I enjoyed that.”
Aside from the group singing performances, Knopf said there are a number of solo pieces and duets.
“I sing two duets. There’s a few trios,” she said earlier this week. “It really kind of breaks it up. The group pieces are the ones we spend a good (amount of time doing at early rehearsals like this. There’s really some soft and sentimental music, some emotional songs.”
There are some abrupt shifts in songs during the production, she said.
“It’s really a shift in content and volume. She (Houseman) did a nice job trying to create this opposites sense — life and death, fear and excitement,” Knopf said. “There’s a lot of beautiful comparisons.”
Knopf is new as a cast member. She said her mother was a costumer in the ‘70s’ and ‘80s.
Being in Batavia Players is something she’s wanted to do for a long time.
“I thought, ‘I wonder what they’re doing.’ I happened to see it on the website,” she said of finding out about “Opposites Attract.”
“It sounded interesting. I didn’t think I had a chance with all these gorgeous voices. I just thought it would be fun.”
Cast member Sarah Hill of Lyndonville said she and her family moved there from Orlando, Fla., about 13 years ago.
“The last show I did with them was about six years ago,” she said of Batavia Players. Hill said she did a show in February with Houseman.
“She asked me if I would come and audition for this, and I said, ‘Yes,’” Hill said. “I met a lot of people that have come in over the six years I wasn’t here and then I’ve seen a lot of faces I remember. It’s been a little bit of a homecoming.”
Hill said she loves to pull an audience into a story.
“An emotional song is a great way to do that. I’m in a lot of the ensemble scenes and I have a couple of solos in this production. I have two solos and a duet, which I’m very excited about. They’re very emotional.”
Hill said the three songs she’s performing including one called “Up and Away,” a song about a girl who takes a pill that keeps her from ever dying and how she deals with her mother’s death.
“Most of my songs are about death,” she said. “Another song is called, ‘I’ll be here,’ and it’s about a woman who wants to move on after her significant other who died. The duet that I’m singing is about two sisters and one of their weddings and getting ready for that and dealing with their problematic mother.”
A cabaret, for her, involves standing and singing, Hill said.
“As far as this, there’s a lot more movement happening. There’s a lot more interaction with the audience,” she said. “There’s a lot more interaction with each other.”
Cast member Deacon Smith if Byron said he will sing a few songs, such as one called “Get Down” from the musical, “Six” and “Hey, Kid,” from “If/Then.” The first two are solos, Smith said.
Smith said he joined the cast because he likes to sing.
“After high school, there aren’t a lot of easy opportunities to sing in public and I saw an opportunity here,” Smith said.
Also in the cast is Jason Barcomb, who has been with Batavia Players for about 10 years.
“As soon as I found out it was going to be a cabaret showcase I was like, ‘I’m in, absolutely,’” he said. “It’s been awhile since I’ve done true musical theater with Players. Ever since the pandemic, I really have not had many opportunities to do musical theater. When I heard they were doing this particular production, I was like, ‘OK, I definitely want to (participate in “Opposites Attract.)”