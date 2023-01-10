OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is preparing for its 29th annual spring bouquet sale.
The fundraiser is conducted every March to benefit community members facing life-limiting illness in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is preparing for its 29th annual spring bouquet sale.
The fundraiser is conducted every March to benefit community members facing life-limiting illness in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
This year an 18-stem bouquet will be available for $20 each. Orders can be placed online at https://springbouquet.givesmart.com or by contacting the Olean HomeCare & Hospice office at (716) 372-2106 starting Jan. 9.
Orders should be placed no later than 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10. The bouquets will be delivered and available for pickup the week of March 5. If you are interested in volunteering or being a pre-sale coordinator, contact HomeCare & Hospice at (716) 372-2106.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1