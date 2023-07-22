The schedule of events and activities for the Orleans County 4-H Fair, which runs July 24 to 29 at the Orleans County 4-H Fairgrounds, 12690 State Route 31, Albion.
Monday, July 24
9 a.m. Cloverbud Horse Show Followed by Walk/Trot Horse Show, Carlos Marcello Arena
4 p.m. Gates open and paid admission begins, Wood and Taylor Hill Road Parking lots
4 to 10 p.m. Painted Sky Ranch Pony Rides, Cattle Barn Lawn area; Free Psychic Readings by the Shushed Charlatan, Lartz Building
4 p.m. Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
5 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
6 to 9 p.m. Jim The Balloon Guy, Strolling
6 p.m. Opening Ceremony, Presentation of Colors by Orleans County Veterans, Flag Pole, Ed Center; Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
6:15 p.m. Ice Cream Eating Contest, Orleans Hub Stage
6:30 p.m. 4-H Fashion Revue, 4-H Fashion Revue; Mini-Horse Show and Horse Driving Classes, Carlos Marcello Arena; Trolley Building Youth Exhibits Open, Trolley Building
7 p.m. 4-H Swine Show, Show Arena; Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
8 to 10 p.m. Orleans County 4-H Fair $1,000 Karaoke Contest; Orleans Hub Stage
8 p.m. Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
Tuesday, July 25
8 a.m. 4-H English Horse Show, Carlos Marcello Arena
10 a.m. 4-H Dog Grooming and Handling and Knowledge Contests, Knights Building; 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Show Arena; Horticulture I.D. Contest, Center Stage
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Showmanship, Wachob Pavilion
Noon Gates open, paid admission begins, buildings open, Lartz Building
Noon to 10 p.m. Museum Corner: Photo station, history, and stone exploration exhibit, by the Cobblestone Museum and Sandstone Society; Painted Sky Ranch Pony Rides, Cattle Barn Lawn area; Free Psychic Readings by the Shushed Charlatan, Lartz Building; OCALS Literacy Services, Trolley Building.
1 to 3 p.m. 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Knowledge Contest, Wachob Pavilion
4 p.m. Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
5 to 10 p.m. Main Event Amusements $30 Unlimited Ride Wristbands during this session, Midway.
5 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
5 to 6 p.m. LEADERSHIP ORLEANS Rubber Duck Racers! ages 3 to 11, JCH of Buffalo Food Court
6 p.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, Show Arena
6 to 9 p.m. Jim the Balloon Guy, Strolling
6 p.m. Registration ends for Small Fry Pedal Tractor Pull, Fair Office; 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Show Costume, Pet and Cloverbud classes, Wachob Pavilion; Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
6 to 7 p.m. Hot Country Liners Dance, Orleans Hub Stage
6:30 p.m. Small Fry Pedal Tractor Pull, JCH of Buffalo Tent
7 p.m. 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Show, Breed Classes, Wachob Pavilion; Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
7 to 7:45 p.m. Down Home Country Cloggers Dance Group, Orleans Hub Stage
8 to 10 p.m. Orleans County 4-H Fair $1,000 Karaoke Challenge, Orleans Hub Stage
8 p.m. Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
Wednesday, July 26
8 a.m. 4-H English Dressage Horse Show, Carlos Marcello Arena
9 a.m. 4-H Poultry Showmanship and Knowledge Contest, Wachob Pavilion
10 a.m. 4-H Beef Cattle Show, Knights Building
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nutrifare Senior Luncheon with the sing-along music of Craig Wilkins. Food served at noon with ticket. Curtis Pavilion
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jim the Balloon Guy, Strolling
Noon: Gates open, paid admission begins, buildings open
Noon to 10 p.m. Painted Sky Ranch Pony Rides, Cattle Barn Lawn area; OCALS Literacy Services, Lartz Building; Museum Corner: Photo station, history and stone exploration exhibit, Lartz Building; Free Psychic Readings by the Shushed Charlatan, Lartz Building
1:30 to 3 p.m. Bread & Butter Making Demo and Tasting, Trolley Building
3 to 10 p.m. Main Event Amusements $30 Unlimited Rides Wristband, Midway
4 p.m. Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
5 to 6 p.m. LEADERSHIP ORLEANS Rubber Duck Racers! ages 3 to 11, JCH of Buffalo Food Court
5 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn; 4-H Meat Goat Show, Show Arena
6 to 7 p.m. Story time with Hoag Library (Albion), Trolley Building
6 p.m. Registration ends for the Small Fry Pedal Tractor Pull, Fair Office; Rooster Crowing Contest, Wachob Pavilion, Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
6:30 p.m. Small Fry Pedal Tractor Pull, JCH of Buffalo Tent
7 p.m. Llama Meet and Greet (on conclusion of goat show), Show Arena; Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
8 p.m. Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
8 to 10 p.m. Orleans County 4-H Fair $1,000 Karaoke Challenge, Orleans Hub Stage
10 p.m. Hay Bale Rolling Contest. Teams of 1-2 ages 16 and up, Hay Bale Rolling area. Register at the Fair Office by 9:50 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
10 a.m. 4-H Sheep Show, Show Arena; Wildlife I.D. Contest, Log Cabin
Noon Gates open, paid admission begins, buildings open
Noon to 10 p.m. OCALS Literacy Services, Trolley Building; Museum Corner: Photo station, history, and stone exploration exhibit, by the Cobblestone Museum and Sandstone Society; Painted Sky Ranch Pony Rides, Cattle Barn Lawn area; Free Psychic Readings by the Shushed Charlatan; Lartz Building
1 to 7 p.m. WNY PRISM, invasive species experts, Lartz Building
2 p.m. 4-H Dog Agility Demo, Knights Building
2 to 4 p.m. Family and Consumer Science Knowledge Bowl, Trolley Building
3 to 10 p.m. Midway Rides by Main Event Amusements $30 Unlimited Ride Wristband, Midway
4 p.m. Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
4:30 p.m. Cornell Recipe Chicken BBQ by Orleans County Cornell, Curtis Pavilion
5 p.m. 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show, Show Arena; Beards and Braids – Orleans County’s best hair contest, Orleans Hub Stage, open to the public, pre-register at the fair office or 15 minutes prior to contest
5 to 6 p.m. LEADERSHIP ORLEANS Rubber Duck Racers! ages 3 to 11, JCH of Buffalo Food Court
5 to 9 p.m. Free Face Painting, Fair Office Portico; Jim the Balloon Guy, Strolling
6 p.m. Registration for Small Fry Pedal Tractor Pull Ends, Fair Office; Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space; Presentation by Connect Orleans: Cutting the cord and unbundling your internet, Education Center
6 to 7 p.m. Story time with Yates Community Library (Lyndonville), Trolley Building
6:30 p.m. Small Fry Pedal Tractor Pull, JCH of Buffalo Tent
7 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
7 to 7:45 p.m. Hot Country Liners Dance Group, Orleans Hub Stage
7 p.m. Small Animal Grand Master Information Session, Wachob Pavilion
8 p.m. Orleans County 4-H Fair $1,000 Karaoke Challenge Finals, Orleans Hub Stage; Free Entertainment: Doc Magic
Knight’s Green Space
9 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
10 p.m. Hay Bale Rolling Contest. Teams of 1-2 ages 16 and up. Register at the fair office by 9:50 p.m. Hay Rolling Course
Friday, July 28
8 a.m. 4-H Western and Ranch Horse Show, Carlos Marcello Arena; Open Class Llama and Alpaca Show, Show Arena
10 a.m. 4-H Dog Show Agility and Fun Classes, Knights Building
Noon Gates open, paid admission begins, buildings open
Noon to 10 p.m. OCALS Literacy Services, Trolley Building; Museum Corner: Photo station, history, and stone exploration exhibit, by the Cobblestone Museum and Sandstone Society; Painted Sky Ranch Pony Rides, Cattle Barn Lawn area; Free Psychic Readings by the Shushed Charlatan, Lartz Building
1 p.m. 4-H Cake Decorating Contest (for rules contact office), Orleans Hub Stage
2 p.m. Story time with Lee Whedon Library (Medina), Trolley Building
3 to 10 p.m. Main Event Amusements $30 Unlimited Ride Wristband, Midway
4 p.m. Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
5 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn; Pie Eating Contest, pre-registration at the fair office strongly encouraged
5 to 6 p.m. LEADERSHIP ORLEANS Rubber Duck Racers - Finals, JCH of Buffalo Food Court
5:30 p.m. Classic Car Cruise-In, Education Center Lot
6 p.m. Registration ends for Small Fry Pedal Tractor Pull, Fair Office; Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
6 to 9 p.m. Jim the Balloon Guy, Strolling; Free Face Painting, Fair Office Portico
6:30 p.m. Small Fry Pedal Tractor Pull, JCH of Buffalo Tent
7 to 10 p.m. Live Music with Who Dats, Orleans Hub Stage
7 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
8 p.m. Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
9 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
10 p.m. Fireworks Show (Rain Date 10 p.m. Saturday)
10:15 p.m. Hay Bale Rolling Contest. Teams of 1-2 ages 16 and up. Register at the fair office by 9:50 p.m. Hay Rolling Course
Saturday, July 29
8 a.m. Open Class Sheep Show, Show Arena
9 a.m. 4-H Gymkhana Horse Show, Carlos Marcello Arena
10 a.m. Gates open, paid admission begins, buildings open
10:30 a.m. 4-H Cat Show, Wachob Pavilion
11 a.m. “Iron Chef” 4-H Youth Cooking Contest Starts, Orleans Hub Stage
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Museum Corner: Photo station, history, and stone exploration exhibit, by the Cobblestone Museum and Sandstone Society
Noon to 10 p.m. Painted Sky Ranch Pony Rides, Cattle Barn Lawn area
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free Psychic Readings by the Shushed Charlatan, Lartz Building
1 to 5 p.m. Main Event Amusements $30 Unlimited Ride Wristband. Tickets purchased this block good 1 to 5 p.m. only. Midway
1 to 7 p.m. WNY PRISM, invasive species experts, Lartz Building
4 p.m. Awards Ceremony and Crowning of the Fair Royalty, Show Arena; Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
5 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
6 p.m. Registration ends for Small Fry Pedal Tractor Pull, Fair Office; Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
6 to 9 p.m. Jim the Balloon Guy, Strolling
6 to 10 p.m. Main Event Amusements $30 Unlimited Ride Wristband. Tickets purchased this block good 6 to 10 p.m. only. Midway
6:30 p.m. Small Fry Pedal Tractor Pull, JCH of Buffalo Tent
7 to 10 p.m. Live music with the Skycats, Orleans Hub Stage
7 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn; Orleans County 4-H Market Auction, Show Arena
8 p.m. Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
9 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus, Trolley Building Lawn
10 p.m. Hay Bale Rolling Contest. Teams of 1-2 ages 16 and up. Register at the fair office by 9:20 p.m. Immediately following this last qualifier round will be the winners-only championship round. Hay Rolling Course