ALBION — When Americorps volunteer Amanda Mrzywka was a staff member at Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension in 2015, she made it her quest to share her love of flowers at the annual Orleans County Fair.
Mrzywka’s family owns Navarra’s Farm Market and Greenhouse, which is an extension of her love for all things garden related.
“She had a passion for flowers and plants...and wanted to bring a Flower Show to our annual 4-H Fair,” said Katie Oakes of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Orleans County. “That was the main goal of her position with Orleans County CCE — to get the Fair Flower Show up and running. We also got a GO ART! grant to help with some of the costs during the early years.”
The Flower Show, which is a staple at the fair, is a way for horticulture enthusiasts to showcase something garden or flower related that they’re proud of. They can enter up to three items in each category.
Slated for Monday to Friday at the fairgrounds, the show features masterpieces either grown or created by neighbors, friends or family. The works of art of quite a sight to see at the fair.
The almost decades old tradition of entering the Flower Show is open to anyone who would like to enter the show.
“We’re not doing a typical Flower Show where it’s judged by official judges — we will have paper ballots out for the public fairgoers to vote on their favorite entry in each category,” Oakes said. “There will be ribbons for each category for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners as well as an overall ‘Best in Show’ prize. People’s Choice voting encourages the public to vote by paper ballot during the first four days of the fair. Votes will be tallied Thursday, July 26.”
The show, which welcomes contestants to enter in multiple categories, is open to the public. Featured categories to explore include: fairy garden, container garden, fresh cut bouquet, houseplant, succulent and more.
Hosted by the Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, the Flower Show typically welcomes 60 to 195 entries.
“It (the Flower Show) is open to all ages and all experience levels. Anyone can enter anything garden related (even a painting, a photograph, a pressed flower, etc.) as long as it’s not inappropriate in nature. Our staff and committee reserve the right to refuse any entry if it doesn’t align with our mission and values,” Oakes said.
Whether you have an entry in the Flower Show or just want to stroll through the exhibit to cast your vote, the show unites flower lovers and garden enthusiasts to showcase their talents, creativity and shared joy for floral design, officials said.
Oakes encourages the community to visit the fair and enjoy the view of stunningly beautiful flowers.
“It will be really fun,” she said. “It’s a great way to show off something you might really be proud of in your own home and garden. And a wonderful way to get ideas from other creative people in the community,” she said.
She noted why people enjoy the show so much.
“Seeing beautiful flowers,” she said. “Flowers and plants always brighten up an area and the Flower Show really becomes a magnet in the Lartz Building of the fairgrounds. People are drawn to beauty and there’s so much to see.”
For more information about the Flower Show, call (585) 798-4265.