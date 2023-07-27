MUMFORD – The Genesee Valley Great Outdoors Fest, debuting this weekend at Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., will explore history and celebrate the region’s natural splendor. Visitors may also discover new ways to enjoy and preserve the region.
The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 and 30, is designed to showcase all of what makes the Genesee Valley Region amazing – from big vistas at High Falls and Letchworth State Park, to lesser traveled paths along the Genesee Greenway Trail – and all the towns, attractions, shops, and organizations along the way.
Visitors can explore hiking, rock climbing, yoga, axe throwing, creek wading, historical cooking, bicycling, local wildlife. They may also check to progress of the renovation of the Museum’s Nature Center, watch a lumberjack competition, shop an adventurous vendor fair, and learn from partnering organizations from around the region
The event will explore the ways in which New Yorkers in the 19th century connected with the outdoors, and how modern-day residents are still utilizing, protecting, and enjoying the bountiful outdoor wonders that make up the Genesee Valley Region.
The Genesee Valley Great Outdoors Fest is supported by a grant from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. This event is also generously sponsored by Once Again Nut Butter and Palmer Food Services.
Tickets, which cost $23 for adults, $20 for seniors, $20 for students ages 13 to 18, $17 for youth ages 3 to 12, and free for Museum members and children younger age 3 and younger, are on sale at https://www.gcv.org/event/the-genesee-valley-great-outdoors-festival-new/. Ticket prices increase at the door.