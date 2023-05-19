LE ROY — A Mother Teresa outreach will take place June 3.
The drive-thru event provides non-food essential items to people in need, organizers said in a news release. It will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Center, 44 Lake St.
Items will include diapers and wipes; toothbrushes and toothpaste; shampoo and deodorant; shampoo and sanitary products; soaps and toilet paper; dish soap and laundry detergent; paper towels and napkins; hairbrushes, combs and hair ties; razors and shaving cream; adult diapers and more.