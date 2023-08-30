‘Ovarian Cancer Awareness’ month marked in September

GENESEO – September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month across the nation.
One of the leading causes of death in women, there are nearly 250,000 women living with ovarian cancer in the United States today.
Ovarian cancer is a treatable form of cancer if detected early on. The cancer begins in female reproductive organs and may not result in symptoms in early stages. Later stages are often associated with bloating, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, pelvic or abdominal pain or urinary urgency and frequency.
While most cases of ovarian cancer occur in women 63 years of age or older, it is important to recognize warning signs no matter your age. If you have a family history of ovarian, breast or colorectal cancer, are obese, have taken a hormone therapy after menopause or have a hereditary genetic syndrome, you may have an increase risk for ovarian cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, there are also several ways to reduce your risk including full-term pregnancy and breastfeeding, using birth control and having a diet high in vegetables and low in fat.
If you have concerns about any signs or symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider.
For more information on ovarian cancer, contact the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes at 1 (877-803) 8070.
For other questions, call the Livingston County Department of Health at (585) 243-7299 or visit www.livingstoncounty.us/.