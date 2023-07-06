PERRY – Artist Shawn Dunwoody, who has painted large-scale murals in three Livingston County communities, will lead a “Paint Out” at this year’s Perry Chalk Art Festival.
The “Paint Out” is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at 64-66 South Main St. in the village. The Chalk Festival runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. around the Festival Plaza in downtown Perry.
Dunwoody, who has painted murals around the world, is described as an integrative artist, designer, visual consultant and community organizer.
In Perry, Dunwoody will lead community members in painting a mural in Perry. Participants will be able to add their mark to Perry’s new community mural and paint alongside Dunwoody.
The Paint Out is open to all and anyone of every artistic ability.
The mural project is facilitated by the Perry Main Street Association, which has hosted multiple community input sessions for the project. Major funding for the mural has been provided by Perry Rotary Club.
The mural kicks off a new chapter in Perry’s history.
The village was awarded a $10 million grant from New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative in February. The money can be used for downtown development and rehabilitation projects.
The DRI goals include creating an active downtown with strong sense of place; attracting new businesses; enhancing public spaces for arts and cultural events; building a diverse population supported by diverse housing and employment; increasing the tax base; and providing amenities that enhance downtown living.
Eligible projects include new development and rehabilitation; public improvement; small project funds; and branding and marketing.
Ineligible projects are: standalone planning; operations and maintenance work; pre-award costs; property acquisition; and training and other program expenses.
A local planning committee is in the process of developing DRI projects to submit to the state.
The mural, while not part of the DRI projects, does go toward such DRI goals as enhancing public spaces for arts and cultural events.
Dunwoody painted four murals in Livingston County between 2019 and 2021. Each of the projects included a public painting component.
In Mount Morris, Dunwoody painted the 2,100-square-foot mural at Main and Chapel streets that was the first piece in Livingston County’s county-wide Inspirations Trail. The mural, dedicated in August 2019, reflects the history of Mount Morris, with the inclusion of such historic figures as Francis Bellamy, author of The Pledge of Allegiance, the words of which flow through the mural; Gen. William Mills of Mills Mansion, William P. Letchworth, who started the state park that bears his name; explorer John Wesley Powell, suffragette Mary Seymour Howell, and Mary Jemison, among others.
The mural also features community members such as Charles P. Peritore, a long-time resident who was included to represent veterans, and younger members such as local spelling bee champion Emily Mike and her ever-present smile, and two young siblings who stopped by earlier in the summer as Dunwoody worked on the mural.
Dunwoody said at the time that the mural – created over a period of three months in the summer of 2019 after meeting with community members and students that spring – was the most detailed mural he had created.
“It’s really not about what I painted,” Dunwoody told The Livingston County News on the day the mural was dedicated. “It’s really about what this community, what Mount Morris is really about.”
A second Dunwoody mural in Mount Morris was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The mural honors local first responders. More than 120 community members helped paint the mural which is on a wall at Main and Federal streets.
In December 2021, a Dunwood mural was dedicated in Avon. The mural, appearing on the side of Avon Fire Hall, 74 Genesee St., tells the history of Avon and features a number of historical figures that made stops in Avon.
Dunwoody also created a mural in Livonia that was featured in a 2022 episode of the PBS series “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.”