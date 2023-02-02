Sometimes an artist just needs to put brush to paint to canvas. Artist David F. Burke calls this “intuitive painting.”
Burke will explore this technique during his demonstration for the Batavia Society of Artists on Feb. 7. The session is scheduled for 7 p.m. at GO ART! Seymour Place, 201 East Main St.
“Intuitive painting happens when you truly have no preconceived image in your head about how your finished artwork will look, and you just let your blank paper or canvas lead you each step of the way,” Burke explains in an artist’s statement. “It’s an exciting way to paint because there are so many possibilities and ideas for every painting.”
Burke says the technique is liberating for an artist.
“There are no rules. There are no restraints,” says Burke, who began exploring the technique about two years ago. “You just allow for each paint stroke or mark that you have made to speak to you about the next one. You are completely freed up from needless self-analyzing or overly scrutinizing of your work.”
Burke says exploring all the possible combinations of color, value, shape, visual text can be very meditative and self-reflective.
“What you paint will be your very own intuitive style, generated from all that is within you … yet very much inspired by how you see the world,” Burke says in his artist’s statement.
Burke received a bachelor of fine arts degree from SUNY Brockport in 1999.
“I love how the effects of light and shadow, color and composition evoke subtle emotions and unconscious memories,” Burke says.
Burke’s upcoming demonstration is open to the public. The demonstration is free for members of the Batavia Society of Artists; non-members are welcome to attend for a $5 admission.
GO ART!’s Tavern 2.0.1 will be open for cash purchases that evening.
Batavia Society of Artists membership for 2023 is open to all for $30 single, $50 couple, and $10 for student or veteran.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.