Jim Saraceni, whose grandparents immigrated to America from Italy, has strong Italian roots that have shaped his life and earned him the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation’s award for Outstanding Italian American.
Saraceni’s grandparents, Arthur and Amelia (Soccio), immigrated to America from Vasto, Italy, which is on the Adriatic Sear. They had the courage to leave their country at the young age of 16. The had 12 children.
Saraceni’s maternal grandparents, Biaggio and Anna Bellucci, also came to America in the early 1900s.
Saraceni, the son of Thomas and Louise (Belluci) Saraceni, grew up on the southside of Batavia.
He is a 1980 graduate of Batavia High School, attended Genesee Community College, and the state University of Buffalo.
He has worked in the banking and real estate business for the past 37 years. For the past 24 years he has been a loan officer, and since 2014 has worked for Primeending.
Saraceni has been married to his wife, Christine Antinore, for 33 years. They have two daughters, Samantha (Cody Ruhlen) and Alex (Doug Zalenski); and a granddaughter, Finley Christine Zalenski.
Saraceni served on the Paolo Busti Board of directors for 15 years. He was the Foundation’s treasurer.
He has volunteered for United Way, has been a frequent donor to the Red Cross, and for many years enjoyed volunteering at the St. Anthony’s Lawn Fete.
Family is extremely important to Saraceni, and a huge part of his life, according to the Paolo Busti Foundation. Saraceni not only is involved with his children, but with his nieces and nephews. He can be seen cheering them on at all their activities, or swimming in his backyard, and enjoying a traditional Italian meal.
Saraceni that growing up on Hyde Park, in a neighborhood composed of large Italian and Polish families, was instrumental in shaping his life.
“The Italian and Polish cultures rooted us together, taught me the importance of family, both immediate and extended, how to be resilient, and to work hard. It taught me how much was given to us, and that we need to pay that forward to keep the spirit of our parents and grandparents alive,” he said.
Jim’s family values, dedication to the church, pride in his heritage, and commitment to Italian traditions, made him the ideal candidate for the Outstanding Italian American 2023, according to the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation.