The Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation of Genesee County has establish a one-time memorial scholarship in honor of the late Katherine M. Ognibene, one of the founding persons of the Italian-American organization.
Ognibene, known to many as Kay, was a dedicated board member and served in that capacity until her death this year.
“Kay was one person I could always count on no matter what the task,” said Vito Gautieri, another of the Foundation’s founding members. “She was the lady who never said ‘no’ to work.”
While raising a family and working as an operator at New York Telephone Company, Kay was an active member of St. Anthony’s Parish Rosary and Altar Society, St. Michael’s Society, and St. Nicholas Society. She was involved in the St. Jerome Guild and The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Society.
In later years, Kay was a Realtor in the Batavia area and earned accolades for her work.
Dedication to family, school, church, and community are qualities the Paolo Bust Scholarship Committee will look for in screening potential candidates for this award.
The one-time award will be presented at the organization’s annual Scholarship Dinner on June 7 at Batavia Downs.
Current scholarship applicants will be considered for this award in addition to the yearly scholarships awarded by the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation.
Contributions may be mailed to Michele Fuller, 3 Wilson St., Le Roy, NY 14482.