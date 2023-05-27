The Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation, an organization celebrating the Italian American heritage of Genesee County, will recognize five students during its annual awards dinner.
The dinner will also honor James Sarceni as the organization’s Outstanding Italian American 2023 and present a one-time scholarship in honor of Katherine M. “Kay” Ognibene, one of the organization’s founders. The Foundation also presents scholarships to high school students.
This year’s event begins 6:30 p.m. June 7 at Batavia Downs, 8315 Park Rd., Batavia. Tickets, which cost $35, are available from any board member and at Ben’s Appliance , Kitchen and Bath, 634 East Main St., Batavia. The meal will be an Italian buffet.
Students who will be honored include Aden J. Chua, Sean Czyryca, Cooper James Fix, Kaylie F. Kratz, and Michael Anthony Marchese.
Here’s a capsule look at the students’ school and community activities:
ADEN J. CHUA
Aden J. Chua, a senior at Batavia High School, is the son of Allison and David Chua. Aden will graduate summa cum laude in June, and then plans to attend Genesee Community College before furthering his education at a four-year college. He plans to be a theology major and wants to become a screenwriter.
Aden is a member of National Honor Society, Tri-M Musical Honor Society and was offered Key Scholar Grant from Elmira College.
He has participated in many activities, including Jazz Band, Musical Demons, Concert Band, chorus, Strings in Sync. orchestra, Marching Band, Production Club, musicals, Drama Club and cross country. The clubs he has participated in are Source of Strength, Z Club, Umoja, Baking Club, Video Game Club, and Board Game Club. He was also a Mr. Batavia candidate.
Aden volunteers at the Community Closet, The New York State Veterans Home, ARC GLOW, the Community Garden and the 5K Race for Autism. He attends BASE Classes at Northgate Free Methodist Church, and is a participant in overnight camping trips.
Aden believes being Italian means putting your family above all except God, and being there for your family though both difficult and joyous times to accomplish a full life.
SEAN CZYRYCA
Sean Czyryca is attending Le Roy Junior-Senior High School, and will attend Hillborough College in Tampa, Fla., to major in general will be attending Hillborough College in Tampa, Florida majoring in General Studies.
Sean participated in soccer, baseball, football, basketball, chorus, Drama Club and peer counseling.
He is a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Le Roy and Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church.
Sean volunteers at Eagle Star, and DePaul and is a blood donor.
Sean enjoys singing, especially Frank Sinatra tunes, and dancing. He stated that participating in school musicals has given him the confidence to pursue his future career goals.
Sean believes growing up in an Italian environment has shown him “love for family, church and food!”
COOPER JAMES FIX
Cooper James Fix, son of Aaron and Kristen Fix, is a senior at Batavia High School. He has been accepted at SUNY Oswego, where he plans to major in exercise science/physical therapy. Cooper was inducted into National Honor Society for eighth through 12th grades. He has been a member of National Art Honor Society since his junior year of high school.
Among the many extracurricular activities that Cooper has participated in are Link Crew, swimming, football, track and field, tennis and Success for Strength. He is a recipient of the 2022 Judd-Gouinlock Citizenship Award and 2023 NYSPHAA Sportsmanship Award.
Volunteering is a big part of Cooper’s life. He has volunteered at Community Closet, Soup Supper, been a collector and greeter at Sunday Mass at Ascension Parish, and assisted with National Honor Society projects, Source of Strength community projects and Make a Difference Day.
Cooper cites a quote from Benjamin Franklin as providing him with guidance to support his ability to lead to know that life is what you make it. The quote is “Never base your life’s decisions on advice from people who don’t have to deal with the results of your decisions.”
Kaylie F. Kratz
Kaylie F. Kratz, the daughter of John and Jill Kratz, is a student at Notre Dame High School in Batavia. She plans to attend SUNY Cortland majoring in early childhood education.
Kaylie is a member of National Honor Society. She was named Student of the Month for Excellent Academic Involvement in ninth through 12th grades. She also accepted the Mercedes Mahoney Mancuso Memorial Award for students excelling academically despite obstacles. She was awarded Future CEO Award for demonstrating growth and excellence.
She also was an employee of the month recipient in response to her leadership in the workplace.
Kaylie participated in Environmental Action Club and LE3 after school/summer camp as an activity coordinator from ninth through 12th grade. She is also a member of the chorus at Notre Dame.
Kaylie volunteered at St. Joseph’s Regional School for various fundraisers, the Notre Dame High School office, and prepared healthy meals at Commit to Well to donate to the food pantry and hospital.
Kaylie’s experience growing up Italian inspired her to see the love that family shares for each other and the deep admiration for the Italian Culture. She said she will always remember her Italian experience and that it will remind her to honor her culture.
Michael Anthony Marchese
Michael Anthony Marchese will be a summa cum laude graduate of Batavia High School. Michael, the son of Paul and Sandra Marchese, will attend Paul Smith College to earn a bachelor’s degree in environmental science.
Michael has participated in band for eight years as a member of the percussion section. He has been a cellist in the orchestra for 12 years.
Other school activities include six years of cross country and track, earning a Section V patch for cross country for two years, and five years of indoor track, where he also earned a sectional patch. Michael was a member of the tennis team for one year.
He was inducted into National Honor Society and received Service and Academic Excellence awards in his sophomore year.
Michael is completing his Eagle Scout Award in the Boys Scouts, Scouts BSA, which he has participated in for 12 years. He has been a senior patrol and assistant patrol leader. He participated in the national leadership training program for two years.
Michael volunteers for the Rotary Club of Batavia’s annual Fly-in Breakfast, fundraisers for Student Council and Boy Scouts, and community service programs.
Michael said his Italian Heritage has taught him to connect with family. know when the pasta is done boiling, learn to be a speaker and be heard and a good cook.
The Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation is named for Paolo Busti, who was the general agent – think chief operating officer – of the Holland Land Company.
Busti’s role in developing Western New York and parts of Pennsylvania is remembered through a 12-foot, black granite obelisk in Paolo Busti Park on West Main Street in Batavia. The obelisk, dedicated on Oct. 27, 1984, records Busti’s contributions to the region on three bronze plaques. A profile of Busti is featured in relief on the north side of the monument.