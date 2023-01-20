ALBANY — Registration is now open for Parks & Trails New York’s inaugural Cycle the Hudson Valley tour.

The tour promises to be an unforgettable opportunity to take in the rich history of the valley that helped shape America, organizers said in a news release. The seven-day, 200-mile recreational bicycle tour from Troy to the Big Apple is scheduled for July 29 to Aug. 5.

