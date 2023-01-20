ALBANY — Registration is now open for Parks & Trails New York’s inaugural Cycle the Hudson Valley tour.
The tour promises to be an unforgettable opportunity to take in the rich history of the valley that helped shape America, organizers said in a news release. The seven-day, 200-mile recreational bicycle tour from Troy to the Big Apple is scheduled for July 29 to Aug. 5.
The tour features 200 miles of off-road trails and connecting roads following the north-south leg of New York State’s 750-mile Empire State Trail, which is the longest multi-use trail in the nation. This section of the trail is 63% paved and 13% crushed stone dust trail, with 24% on road.
Cycle the Hudson Valley features daily route support, including one to two rest stops per day with fruit, snacks and drinks, seven overnight camping sites, hot showers, seven breakfasts, four dinners, and three dinners “on your own” with shuttles to area restaurants. The registration fee for the full tour is $975 for adults, $535 for youths ages 6-17 and $674 for non-cycling participants.
Parks & Trails New York is the leading statewide advocate working to create a network of parks, trails, and greenways so that New Yorkers can enjoy the outdoors close to home. Cycle the Hudson Valley supports Parks & Trails New York’s work on the Empire State Trail and on trails in communities statewide.
