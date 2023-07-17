Peaches: Ready to eat fresh or in recipes

Since it’s National Peach Month, there’s no better time to sing the praises of the luscious gift to fruit lovers. Now is the time to get them, while they are fresh.
When you do get your bushel or two, it could be tough to eat them all before they get too soft. Save some for a sweet summer reminder later by freezing them. It’s easy to do. Pull out a shallow rimmed sheet pan, and fill it with a single layer of firm, unpeeled or cut peaches. Put the pan in the freezer, and after they’re frozen, place them in resealable freezer bags, label them, and return them to the freezer. They will keep for a year.
When you’re ready to eat a peach, microwave it on High for 1 to 11/2 minutes to slightly defrost. The fuzzy skin will easily slip off, and the fruit will be ready to slice and enjoy. Easy-peasy.
Here are three more ways to get the most out of peach season.
Bellini Cocktail
Yield: 1 serving
1 tablespoon peach puree or peach nectar
Chilled champagne or other white sparkling wine
Procedure: Spoon peach puree into a chilled glass. Top with champagne and serve.
Peach Salsa
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
1 pound tomatoes, diced
1 bell pepper, seeded and finely diced
1 or 2 jalapenos, seeded and finely diced
1 medium onion, finely diced
11/2 pounds peaches, diced
1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons lime juice
Salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Procedure: Chop tomatoes and transfer them to a large bowl. Finely chop seeded bell pepper and jalapenos. Finely chop onion and transfer all your veggies to the bowl with the tomatoes. Add diced peaches, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix gently until ingredients are well combined.
Peach And Prosciutto Bruschetta
Yield: 4 servings
1 loaf of rustic bread, such as ciabatta
2 peaches, sliced 1/4 to 1/2 cup
Haystack Mountain goat cheese
4 thin slices of prosciutto
Procedure: Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Slice bread and toast until lightly browned. Spread each slice with creamy cheese. Top each bruschetta with a slice of fresh peach. Tear the prosciutto into pieces and lay a few strips on each bruschetta and serve.