WARSAW — Registration is underway for an activity mixing peas and art at Warsaw Public Library.
“Peas Project: Peas in a Pod” will take place 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library on 130 North Main St. It will include artist Kathleen Rumfola.
The activity is for people at least 10 years old. Participants will decorate their own peas with Rumfola, and then give them a name and a new pod to call home. Registration is required.
Register online at warsawpubliclibrary.org by scrolling down on the home page and clicking, “view library events.” Those interested may also call 585) 786-5650.