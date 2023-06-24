A pair of Peregrine Falcons has found a home in the gorge of Stony Brook State Park in the town of Dansville, Steuben County.
This is the first time that Peregrine Falcons have been observed nesting in the park, according to New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
The birds were first noticed by Park Manager James Jeffery while he was checking trail conditions earlier this spring.
“I first heard the ‘kack-kack-kack’ sound the falcons make and then was able to get a picture that was later identified as a Peregrine Falcon,” Jeffery said. “Stony Brook State Park is home to a multitude of wildlife, but this seems a little extra special since it is the first time we have known Peregrine Falcons have nested in our gorge.”
Once the initial observations of the falcons were made, members of the Finger Lake State Park Region’s Environmental Field Team joined staff from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in an effort to locate a nest. This was particularly important timing since the pair’s presence coincided with Peregrine Falcon breeding season. After an extensive visual search of the park’s gorge walls, an adult Peregrine Falcon was observed sitting on a rock ledge nest nearly 200 feet high.
There are no baby Peregrine Falcons at Stony Brook, said John Craig, a spokesman for the state Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.
Stony Brook Park environmental education staff plan to be on-site to provide the public an opportunity to observe the nest at a safe distance and give more information about the birds through the end of their nesting season.
Peregrine Falcons are superb aerial hunters that can famously dive at speeds of more than 200 mph in pursuit of their avian prey. The species is listed as endangered in New York State, though state populations seem to be slowly on the rise, according to the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
The Peregrine Falcon was nearly wiped out in the 1970s due to the use of DDT, an insecticide. The bird was listed as an endangered species by the federal government in 1973. As its numbers began to rebound, the Peregrine Falcon was removed from the federal endangered species list in 1999.
New York state and Rochester have played an important role in the reintroduction of Peregrine Falcons to eastern North American.
Many of the Peregrine Falcon nests in New York are located on human-made structures such as bridges and tall buildings such as the Times Square Building in downtown Rochester which has hosted a number of Peregrine Falcons and produced 36 offspring since a nest box was placed in that location in 2008. (Rochester has had nest boxes for Peregrine Falcons since 1998 and produced a total of 79 falcons. A few of the young have gone on to raise families of their own in other cities, including Toronto.)
The tall buildings and deep spaces between them simulate the canyons that the falcons would typically call home in the wild.
There is another naturally occurring cliff-nesting pair of Peregrine Falcons in Finger Lakes Region Parks at Taughannock Falls State Park in Trumansburg, Tompkins County. This mating pair has been coming back to Taughannock Falls for the past three years after returning to a historic nesting site in 2020 where Peregrine Falcons had not been seen since 1946.
The juvenile Peregrines (or eyases) at Taughannock Falls have just fledged. A walk on the Gorge Trail or a visit to the Falls Overlook will provide a spectacular display of four juvenile and two adult Peregrines, said the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.