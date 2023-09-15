PERRY — The date of the village’s annual senior trip has been changed to Oct. 17.
The trip is for people at least 55 years old. A motorcoach will arrive 10:30 a.m. at the Firemen’s building in the village park.
The day will include a buffet lunch at the Black North Inn, on Lake Ontario.
It will also inlcude a visit to The Cabaret at Studio B in Albion with music by Jack and April. Jack is a blues guitarist, songwriter and singer, while April is a vocalist.
A visit to Watts Farm is also scheduled, with the bus returnint to Perry at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $75 per village resident through Sept. 27. Non-village residents can sign up for $90 starting Sept. 21.
A total of 54 spots are available. Tickets are non-refundable and can be purchased at the Village Hall on 46 North Main St.
Call (585) 237-2216 for more information.