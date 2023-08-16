PERRY — The annual fall rummage sale will start Sept. 1 at Perry First United Methodist Church.
The sale will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 and 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at the church on 35 Covington St.
A $3 bag sale will also be offered Sept. 2.
The sale will feature clothing for all ages, holiday items, glassware, jewelry and furniture, church officials said.
Donations will be accepted through Aug. 28. No televisions or electronics will be accepted. Pickup is available.
Call (585) 237-5369 or Sue at (585) 519-3999 for more information.