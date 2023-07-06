Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Sunny skies this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.