PERRY – Professional chalk artists will descend upon downtown Perry July 8 for the 17th annual Perry Chalk Art Festival to create fine works of temporary, outdoor art.
The festival, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the downtown Festival Plaza, will include live music, regional cuisine, and an extended Farmers’ Market and Perry Public Market.
Festivalgoers will have a chance to make their own mini chalk art work.
The Festival Plaza will remain closed through Sunday afternoon for extended artwork viewing pleasure.
Professional artists will shape gigantic pastel artworks on the theme “Think Big.” Youth artists will compete for prizes as they create their own masterpieces on the festival’s chalk wall.
Feature artist Sarah Ciufo will chalk at the plaza entrance.
“My artwork reflects the moments that I stop and remember I am human and I get to feel everything that goes along with that. It captures moments when I am stopped in my tracks, breathless, with the beauty or pain in a moment. It captures the connections I feel to the people I meet and the stories we share,” said Ciufo, who has been a regular participant in the Perry Chalk Art Festival and was awarded a Blick Art Supplies Special Award at the 2022 event.
Ciufo, an art teacher at Willink Middle School in Webster, graduated from the Pratt Institute with a fine arts degree in ceramics. After college she lived for a time in the United Kingdom and then moved to Denali, Alaska, and worked in a hostel She loved meeting people passing through, hearing their stories and experiencing the fresh excitement that came from every new guest.
In 2013, Ciufo began her masters of science degree in art education. She says she was inspired by the teachers who encouraged her as a student.
Ciufo teaches art to grades 6, 7, 8 and to students in two special education programs. She also organizes the Art Club and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Club.
“Sometimes a wave of gratitude and amazement rushes over me. I remember how lucky I am. I have over 300 students a year. I see them struggle, I see them feel proud, and I learn about their favorite things,” Ciufo said.
Ciufo’s work will be on display at the Arts Council for Wyoming County Gallery, 31 South Main St., Perry, through the month of July.
Live performances are planned all day on the outdoor festival stages. Kelly’s Old Timers will provide music to waltz, polka, or just tap toes to. Late morning, Creek Bend will take the stage with a special blend of contemporary and traditional bluegrass, seasoned with a smattering of Cajun, country and humor. At the Farmers’ Market stage, Elise Kelly will share her voice and original music. The Skiffle Minstrels will close out the day with upbeat Western Swing.
Western New York food trucks and other concessions will be on site.
The combined Public and Farmers’ Markets will offer many vendors to peruse and visit.
Artists will put finishing touches on their works by 3 p.m. An awards ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Other events taking place in Perry on July 8 include the Tour de Perry community bike ride.
For a complete event schedule, go to www.perrychalkfestival.com.
If significant rainfall is forecast, the Chalk Art Festival will take place on July 15.
This event is made possible through generous contributions from local government, businesses, individuals and from the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce. The program is also made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts and administered locally by the Arts Council for Wyoming County.