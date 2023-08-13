ALBANY –— Perry Public Library will be one of 17 libraries sharing $890,283 in New York State Public Library Construction Grants to assist with renovation and construction projects, Sen. George Borrello said this week.
The Perry Public Library has been awarded $32,418 to make doors Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant and upgrade fire and burglary alarms.
“Our libraries are critical to the growth and success of our communities. Library budgets are stretched thin. This funding will help our libraries update their facilities and cut costs for local taxpayers,” Borrello said.
The awards are from $34 million in capital funds allocated by the Legislature for public library construction and renovations as part of the 2022-23 state budget.
“As information hubs, libraries are invaluable. During the pandemic, when schools and agencies closed down, libraries helped school students and adults with WiFi and provided information they needed to navigate the crisis,” Borrello said. “The volunteers and staff at our libraries provide wonderful programs and services people need and deserve. This funding will help modernize facilities and increase accessibility so libraries can
better serve their patrons.”