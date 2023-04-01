DELAWARE, Ohio — A Perry resident is among the ensemble cast of Ohio Wesleyan University’s performance of “Xanadu,”
Abby Parker is part of the production in which Kira, a beautiful Greek muse, descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to inspire Sonny, a struggling artist in Venice Beach, Calif. to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco.
When Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.
Set in 1980, Xanadu” features a book by Douglas Carter Beane and music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne — co-founder of the rock band Electric Light Orchestra — and John Farrar.
The play has been described as “a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original legendary, chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats.” It is rated PG.
Fifteen Ohio Wesleyan students are performing in the musical.
