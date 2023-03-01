Pfizer’s RSV vaccine wins backing for older people

The Food and Drug Administration has flagged Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological condition, as a potential risk for Pfizerâ€™s RSV vaccine. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Pfizer’s vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus received endorsement from a key panel of U.S. advisers for its safety in people 60 and older, a key endorsement for the drugmaker’s potential product.

Members of the panel that advises the Food and Drug Administration voted 7-4 Tuesday that the data presented by the drugmaker show the safety of the vaccine developed to prevent RSV. The same panel will next vote on whether the data show the vaccine is effective. The FDA doesn’t have to follow the recommendations of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, but it usually does.

