CALEDONIA – Livingston County photographer Amy J. Carpenter was originally drawn to photographing rural landscapes.
Then, about three years ago she met Jacqueline.
Jacqueline is the name Carpenter gave a mannequin that she has used for the past three years to highlight her own quirky sense of humor and provide a sense of the absurd to her work.
Carpenter, a self-taught photographer, has been chronicling her work in “The Still Life Portraiture of Jacqueline the Mannequin.”
Selections of those photographs will be featured in “Jacqueline’s World,” the June exhibit at The Village Gallery, 3119 Main St., Caledonia. An opening reception for “Jacqueline’s World” is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. June 2.
Jacqueline is currently in the gallery window wearing fishing attire. Gallery owners Bill and Linda White said Jacqueline was getting ready for the Caledonia Trout Festival, which is June 3.
Carpenter “likes to experiment with different techniques and we have always found her work engaging,” said Linda White.
The Whites first met Carpenter a few years ago when she asked if she could bring Jacqueline into the gallery for a photo shot. She later exhibited the photo of Jacqueline in the gallery at one of The Village Gallery’s shows and has participated in the gallery’s annual Community Art Exhibits.
“Last year, Amy showed us additional photos of Jacqueline on her phone and we invited her to have a show to have an opportunity to exhibit them together,” said Linda White. “I think by exhibiting a body of work by one artist you can have a better understanding of their interests.”
Carpenter’s inspiration comes from the women in her own family, vintage advertisements and a rather extensive collection of vintage clothing.
Jacqueline has been cleverly photographed in various poses and on the “covers” of magazines.
Part of the fun of this project, says Carpenter, is people’s reactions when Jacqueline is out and about.
Carpenter has participated in many exhibits throughout the region, including Image City Photography Gallery where a photograph of Jacqueline called “Project” was a Gallery Pick in the “Women’s Perspective” exhibition.
Carpenter credits the encouragement she receives from members of Camera Rochester with helping her to excel at her craft.
“Jacueline’s World” is on view through June 30 at The Village Gallery. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment.
For more information, go to https://thevillagegallerycaledonia.com/, call (540) 353-2095, or email thevillagegallery@outlook.com. The gallery also posts updates to its Facebook page,