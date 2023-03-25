BATAVIA — This week’s Tech Wars!, held Thursday at Genesee Community College, brought back some favorite events for high schoolers. The activities in which kids competed for awards were Battlebot Soccer; the Regatta; Bridge; CO2 Cars; Logo Design; Sculpture; Onsite CAD Drawing and Reverse Engineering CAD; Skimmer Cars; Sumo Bots; Tractor Pull and Trebuchet and Lumber Labyrinth.

Area technology middle and high school students and teachers, along with the GCC Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) department and college community prepared for the 14th GLOW Region Tech Wars! The annual event brought about 800 middle and high school students from all 24 of the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) region’s school districts together in teams to demonstrate their technical expertise through innovative, mind-expanding competitions.

