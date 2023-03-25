BATAVIA — This week’s Tech Wars!, held Thursday at Genesee Community College, brought back some favorite events for high schoolers. The activities in which kids competed for awards were Battlebot Soccer; the Regatta; Bridge; CO2 Cars; Logo Design; Sculpture; Onsite CAD Drawing and Reverse Engineering CAD; Skimmer Cars; Sumo Bots; Tractor Pull and Trebuchet and Lumber Labyrinth.
Area technology middle and high school students and teachers, along with the GCC Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) department and college community prepared for the 14th GLOW Region Tech Wars! The annual event brought about 800 middle and high school students from all 24 of the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) region’s school districts together in teams to demonstrate their technical expertise through innovative, mind-expanding competitions.
This year’s students have chosen from close to 30 available competitions to showcase — and put to the test — some basic and some extremely intricate and innovative technology. Regardless of the event, all of the students enjoy the opportunity to see their hard work come to fruition, GCC said.
“The support of local businesses and organizations in this region is second to none,” Ann Valento, director of ACE programs said on the GCC website. “Without these organizations and other generous local donors, Tech Wars would not be possible. Our local sponsors also serve as volunteers, judges, and spend their valuable time talking with students and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit. In addition, the businesses that participate in these events get an exclusive opportunity to meet and network with the future workforce in our community. We are beginning to see second generation participants which indicates our efforts are being actualized.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.