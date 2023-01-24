PIKE — The annual Pike Winter Carnival has been set for Jan. 29.
The event will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pike Fire Hall. This year’s theme is “Camping life.”
The day will include games, food, Chinese auctions, a horse drawn wagon ride, winter carnival logo attire, and the traditional Pike Winter Carnival stew. It will also include chili, snow sculpture, cake decorating and pie contests, along with a cross cut competition.
The “kids corner” will include Mugsy the Clown, Mr. Scribbles, preschool crafts, a king/queen and prince/princess.
A pancake breakfast will also be conducted 8 to 10 a.m. at the Pike Masonic Temple. Cost is $10 each.
Check www.pikewintercarnival.com to preregister for contests and for all contest rules.
