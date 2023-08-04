BATAVIA — Planning is underway for a polka Mass and pork chop dinner at Ascension Parish.
The event will take place Sept. 23.
Activities will start 4 p.m. with the Mass at the church on Swan and Sumner streets. The pork chop dinner will be served 5 to 6:15 p.m. at Ascension Parish Hall on 17 Sumner St.
Music by Buffalo Touch will take place 6 to 8 p.m. A cash bar with beer and wine, along with a 50/50 and basket raffle will also be available.
The event is sponsored by the Ascension Parish Altar & Rosary Society.
Tickets are presale only and available at the parish office. Cost is $20 to dine in and $15 for takeouts.