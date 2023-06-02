BATAVIA — Richmond Memorial Library will host its History by the Hearth program on Thursday.
The program will start 7 p.m. at the library on 19 Ross St. City Historian Larry Barnes will share his research as presented in a new monograph: “Black Batavians: Who they are, their local history, and aspects of our larger culture that have especially shaped their experiences.”
Special Collections Librarian Deborah Wood will finish the evening with “Within the Collective Memory: Why now?” and a sneak peek at the exhibit “Juneteenth: A Day of Celebration,” which will be on display June 15 to 21.
Find the library online at batavialibrary.org.