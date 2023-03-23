HOLLEY — Come to Holley for a world of imagination.
Students at Holley High School will be putting on “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” this weekend.
“I wanted to go a different direction than last year’s ‘Footloose’ and have it appeal to a different audience,” said director Dustin Gardner. “It is also very nostalgic to me as I used to watch the film version all the time as a child and I even performed as Willy Wonka in my high school’s version back in 2009 at Kendall.”
Audiences can expect fun and nostalgia, as they escape into a world of pure imagination.
“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” based on the 1961 children’s novel by Roald Dahl and a 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, is the story of young Charlie Bucket who wins a trip inside the chocolate factory of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka. Songs from the original film in the stage production include “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.”
Performances of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium of Holley High School, 3800 North Main St., Holley.
Tickets, which cost $7 are available online at ShowTix4U.com and at the door.
