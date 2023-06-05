QUICK FIX Sauteed veal offers a sweet and tangy taste

(TNS) – This is an easy dish that lends itself to making in advance and freezing. The lemon and raisins add a sweet and tangy touch.
Helpful Hints
n To clean leeks, cut them in half lengthwise and each half lengthwise again. Rinse under cold water.
n You can use dry white wine instead of vermouth.
Countdown
n Prepare ingredients.
n Brown veal.
n Add remaining ingredients and cook 30 minutes.
Shopping List
To buy: 12 ounces stew veal meat, 1 small bottle dry vermouth, 1 small package raisins, 1 pound leeks and 1 lemon.
Staples: canola oil, skim milk, salt and black peppercorns.
SAUTEED VEAL AND LEEKS
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 tablespoon canola oil
3/4 pound stew veal cut in 1-inch pieces
1 pound leeks, cleaned and sliced (about 6 cups)
1 1/2 ounces dry vermouth
2 ounces skim milk
1/4 cup raisins
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a large nonstick casserole or skillet over medium-high heat. Add the veal in one layer, making sure each piece touches the bottom of the pan. Saute to brown on all sides, 5 minutes.
Add the leeks, vermouth and milk. Cover with a lid and simmer, gently (do not boil) 30 minutes. Pierce the meat to check if it is tender.
Add the raisins, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 510 calories, 110 calories from fat, 12 g fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 5.7 g monounsaturated fat, 145 mg cholesterol, 40 g protein, 58 g carbohydrates, 6 g dietary fiber, 25 g sugars, 500 mg sodium, 1245 mg potassium, 505 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 6 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein, 1 fat.
– From “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association.
Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.)
