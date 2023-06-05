QUICK FIX Sauteed veal offers a sweet and tangy taste

Metro Creative Connection

(TNS) – This is an easy dish that lends itself to making in advance and freezing. The lemon and raisins add a sweet and tangy touch.

Helpful Hints

n To clean leeks, cut them in half lengthwise and each half lengthwise again. Rinse under cold water.

n You can use dry white wine instead of vermouth.

Countdown

n Prepare ingredients.

n Brown veal.

n Add remaining ingredients and cook 30 minutes.

Shopping List

To buy: 12 ounces stew veal meat, 1 small bottle dry vermouth, 1 small package raisins, 1 pound leeks and 1 lemon.

Staples: canola oil, skim milk, salt and black peppercorns.

SAUTEED VEAL AND LEEKS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 tablespoon canola oil

3/4 pound stew veal cut in 1-inch pieces

1 pound leeks, cleaned and sliced (about 6 cups)

1 1/2 ounces dry vermouth

2 ounces skim milk

1/4 cup raisins

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat oil in a large nonstick casserole or skillet over medium-high heat. Add the veal in one layer, making sure each piece touches the bottom of the pan. Saute to brown on all sides, 5 minutes.

Add the leeks, vermouth and milk. Cover with a lid and simmer, gently (do not boil) 30 minutes. Pierce the meat to check if it is tender.

Add the raisins, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Makes 2 servings.

Per serving: 510 calories, 110 calories from fat, 12 g fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 5.7 g monounsaturated fat, 145 mg cholesterol, 40 g protein, 58 g carbohydrates, 6 g dietary fiber, 25 g sugars, 500 mg sodium, 1245 mg potassium, 505 mg phosphorus.

Exchanges: 1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 6 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein, 1 fat.

– From “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association.

Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.)

–––

©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1