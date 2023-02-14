GAINESVILLE — The Needle Club’s annual quilt and fiber show will take place Saturday.
The show is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gainesville United Methodist Church on 7 South Main St.
Quilts and other needle crafts will be on display. Craft vendors will be set up in the community room.
A special veteran quilt presentation will start 11 a.m. with chili for lunch.
For more information or to display items call (585) 689-4033.
