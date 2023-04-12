ALBION — The Orleans County Health Department will be hosting a free drive-thru anti-rabies immunization clinic on Saturday.
The clinic will take place 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Orleans County Fairgrounds on 12690 Route 31.
“Rabies continues to be a serious public health issue in Genesee and Orleans counties,” said Public Health Director Paul Pettit in a news release. “We urge pet owners to take this opportunity to safeguard their pets and protect them against rabies. Our drive-thru clinics are well-organized, run very smoothly and prevent animals from getting into any altercations with other animals.”
Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats, and ferrets, but voluntary donations are accepted.
Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal.
There is a limit of four pets per car maximum.
The next anti-rabies immunization clinics are as follows:
n May 18 — 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Genesee County Fairgrounds on 5056 East Main St.
n June 7 — 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Orleans County Clinics at the Orleans County Fairgrounds at 12690 Route 31.
For more information on Health Department services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call (585) 589-3278 for Orleans County or (585) 344-2580 ext. 5555 for Genesee County.
