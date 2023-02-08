BATAVIA — The Genesee County Health Department will host a free anti-rabies immunization clinic on Thursday.
BATAVIA — The Genesee County Health Department will host a free anti-rabies immunization clinic on Thursday.
The clinic will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the town of Batavia Highway Garage on 3833 W. Main Street Rd.
Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal.
There will be a limit of four pets per vehicle maximum.
Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats, and ferrets, but voluntary donations are accepted.
Those interested can save time by filling out a registration form in advance by finding one at www.gohealthny.org. They are asked to bring two copies when they visit the clinic.
Officials said residents are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.
Upcoming clinics will include:
n Genesee County — May 18, Aug. 10 and Oct. 12 at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main St. in Batavia.
n Orleans County — April 15, June 7, Aug. 26 and Oct. 21 at the Orleans County Fairgrounds, 12690 Route 31 in Albion.
For more information on Health Department services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call (585) 589- 3278 for Orleans County or (585) 344-2580 ext. 5555 for Genesee County.
