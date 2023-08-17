GENESEO — When Strange Design’s Public House applied for the rights to an outdoor performance of the classic musical “Camelot,” director Chris Norton wasn’t too worried about the fact it had recently been revived on Broadway.
Norton had previously directed shows in the area that were also currently on Broadway. But this time was different.
One week into rehearsals Strange Design was informed the Broadway show was closing six weeks early and going on tour. Nobody in the greater Rochester area could perform “Camelot “until after May 2024 as a result.
Not wanting to do another musical, Norton and fellow cast member Frank Simone thought about what else they might do to fulfill their obligation to Strange Design but make for a simple, easy show to put together. They thought about something from Shakespeare, which Norton has done many times before, but it just didn’t seem to be the right fit.
Then Norton remembered that one of his all-time favorite movies, Frank Capra’s “Meet John Doe,” was rights-free since it was in the public domain. They could offer the show to an audience for free.
Not having the time to create a full-blown production of anything, Norton also thought about the fact that lots of movies from the golden age of Hollywood were also performed on the radio soon after they left the theater. So an old-time radio-style performance, using the original film script, was created.
The actors would play multiple parts and, with the help of the audience’s imagination, create the illusion that you were in Depression-era America during a time of out-of-work hobos, hard-bitten newspaper reporters and fifth column fascists.
“Meet John Doe” starred Gary Cooper and Barbara Stanwyck. It’s the tale of a down-on-his-luck tramp who’s made into a national celebrity by a down-on-her-luck newspaper reporter when the entire ruse spins out of control into places nobody’s able to control.
The story is infused with the theme that regular folks have to stop seeing each other as the enemy and realize their neighbors are the solution. Organizers said the story is more topical now than it was in 1941 when it was released in theaters.
The film’s director, Frank Capra, created the classic films “It Happened One Night,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The production also stars Annie Wright, Cindy Buckley, Jay Billyard, Lindsay Gunn and Josh Putney. The show is 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Strange Design’s Public House on Millennium Drive in Geneseo.
The show is outdoors rain or shine. People are advised to bring a lawn chair.