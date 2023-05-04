RUSH – The Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum, 282 Rush Scottsville Rd., will offer visitors one-of-a-kind train rides aboard restored vintage trains through December.
The rides began April 8.
Located at the historic Industry Depot, RGVRM was established in 1971 to educate the public on the technology, history, and impact of the railroad industry in Rochester through the preservation, restoration, and operation of authentic railroad equipment.
The museum welcomes thousands of guests every year to tour what museum officials call the largest collection of historic trains in New York State, explore indoor and outdoor exhibits, and enjoy a mile-and-a-half round-trip ride on a vintage diesel train that connects the two parts of the museum.
The 2023 train ride schedule is:
n May 13: Mother’s Day Train Rides.
n May 20: Rales & Ales Train Rides.
n June 3: Trains & Trolleys at Twilight.
n June 10: June Train Rides.
n June 17: Father’s Day Train Rides.
n June 24: June Train Rides.
n July 8: July Train Rides.
n July 8: Trains & Trolleys at Twilight.
n July 15: Princess & Superhero Train Rides.
n July 22: July Train Rides.
n Aug. 5: Trains & Trolleys at Twilight.
n Aug. 12: August Train Rides.
n Aug. 19: Classic Car Show & Train Rides.
n Aug. 26: August Train Rides.
n Sept. 9-10 & 16-17: Real Steam Train Rides.
n Sept. 23: Rails & Ales Train Rides
n Oct. 14-15 & 21-22: Pumpkin Patch Train Rides
n Oct. 28-29: Halloween Pumpkin Patch Train Rides
n Dec. 8-9 & 15-16: Santa Train Rides
Train ride tickets may be be purchased online at https://rochestertrainrides.com/events/.