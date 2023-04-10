Rare Shakespeare folios on sale for $10.5m

A collection of five very rare editions of William Shakespeare’s works will be offered as a group at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair (April 27-30) with an overall asking price of $10.5 million.

The collection includes each of Shakespeare’s four folios, along with a first edition of his collected poems. “The 400-year anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio being produced and printed has been coming at us for a few years, and I’ve been trying to work out a way of how to do it,” says Pom Harrington, the owner of the rare book dealer Peter Harrington in London, which is selling the group. “The Four Folios establish Shakespeare as being the king of literature.” Before coming to New York, the books will be on public view in Harrington’s Mayfair store.

