Reading protects long-term cognitive health

Older adults recognize the threat posed by cognitive decline, which can make it hard for individuals to live independently.
Since the mid-1990s, rates of dementia cases in the United States have risen steadily. Since that time, the annual increase for men is 2% and for women it is 1.7%, according to data from the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research published in 2020 in the journal Epidemiology.
Researchers concluded that, “undercovering determinants of increasing cognitive impairment risk should become a research priority.”
As doctors grapple with figuring out why dementia rates are growing, individuals can do all they can to help reduce their risk for serious cognitive decline. Some reduction in cognition is to be expected with age, but dementias, such as Alzheimer’s disease, should not be accepted as an inevitable side effect of aging. In fact, reading more can help people keep their brains sharp.
Studies looking at the effects of daily reading activity on the risk of cognitive decline point out that reading does, in fact, make a big difference. According to research by Yu-Hung Chang, I-Chien Wu and Chao A. Hsiung, from the Department of Public Health, China Medical University and Institute of Population Health Sciences, a 14-year study of people aged 64 and above determined those with higher reading frequencies were less likely to have cognitive decline at 6-, 10- and 14-year interval measurements. This remained the same at all educational levels. The authors concluded that reading was protective of cognitive function later in life.
Dr. Wade Fish, director at Northcentral University’s Graduate School, advises that reading can improve memory and concentration, and also relieves stress. Brain-stimulating activities such as reading have been shown to slow down cognitive decline in older age.
While reduction in cognitive decline is one benefit of reading, Psychology Today also reports that bibliotherapy, or the therapeutic use of select reading materials, can alleviate many different mental health challenges. It can improve one’s social cognition and ability to empathize with others. Reading also can be associated with a longer life. A cohort study drawn from the Health and Retirement Study (HRS) collected by the University of Michigan’s Institute of Social Research and supported by the National Institute on Aging found book reading was associated with a 20 percent reduction in mortality.
Individuals who want to live longer and reduce their risk of cognitive decline can turn to books. Reading every day can support positive health outcomes.
