Eight boats took to the water on Conesus Lake for the seventh annual “Anything that Floats Regatta”. They raced around the “cove” hoping to come in first – and making sure that their boat was still floating at the end of the race, while also helping to raise money for the Chip Holt Nature Center.
The event raised just more than $1,000 to help fund programing throughout the year.
The regatta took place at Vitale Park, 5828 Big Tree Rd. The event was rescheduled to July 30 from July 29 due to the weather.
Almost 200 people were watching on the shore of Vitale Park as eight boats raced the course of the regatta.
The first-place team, “U.S 2 Can Do,” finished the course in 2 minutes and 45 seconds. The Titanic award went to the “Barrel of Fun” team, who didn’t come in last, according to Linda Artruc, with the Chip Holt Nature Center, but worked hard and came in last.
The summer school program at Livonia Middle and High School built the “Magnificent Manateem” boat and won the fan favorite award.
There were a few family teams who participated, a group of friends on a “Barrel of Fun,” and a soon-to-be-married couple on a “Just Almost Married” boat.
The rules for the “Anything That Floats Regatta” are simple; boats must be made only of recycled materials. no boats, no hazardous materials, no motors.
Used pool toys can be used as part of the boat. The toys could be items such as single person rafts or pool noodles. Paddles and sails must be made of recycled materials as well.
Each boat had a unique design and was all made by reusing and recycling old materials.
The first-place winners received a gift certificate from Smith Boys Marina on Conesus Lake for a full day pontoon boat rental. All prizes were donated by a variety of local businesses.
All proceeds benefit The Chip Holt Nature Center to support future programming and supplies.
The event also included food, music, and a 50/50 raffle. Awards were donated from local businesses, including the Conesus Lake Association, Genesee Valley Chiropractic, Kevin Dougherty Funeral Home, Little Lake Brewing, Wegmans, and many more.
The Chip Holt Nature Center is in Vitale Park, at the north end of Conesus Lake. The non-profit organization provides free nature-based programs for local schools and the community. The Center offers monthly programming that includes a variety of topics. Topics in the past have included coyotes, bears, the health of Conesus Lake, a wreath-making class, butterfly gardens, Wild Wings, and more. Future topics and more information can be found on their website, www.chipholtnaturecenter.org
The Nature Center will continue to accept donations and more information can be found on its website chipholtnaturecenter.org, by following our Facebook page, or by emailing chipholtnaturecenter@yahoo.com.