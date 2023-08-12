Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.