EAST BETHANY — Registration is open for Environmental Science Camp at the Genesee County Park & Forest.
The hands-on outdoor camp is for students entering seventh to 10th grades. It will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 to 21 at the park’s Interpretive Nature Center.
The week of sessions includes wildlife surveys, field and stream studies, outdoor recreation, a field trip and more. Cost is $95 per camper for the entire week.
All materials and a camp T-shirt are provided. Transportation is provided from Batavia High School.
A maximum of 20 campers will be accepted. Registration deadline is July 5.
Check tinyurl.com/4xch9k72 for registration forms. Return completed forms with payment to Main Office, Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center, 153 Cedar St., Batavia, NY 14020
Those interested can also follow “Genesee County Parks, Recreation & Forestry” on Facebook.
