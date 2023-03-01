(TNS) – Beyond diet and exercise, Dr. John Presutti, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician, says the new year is a good calendar reminder to update adult vaccinations.

Whether it’s the annual flu shot, latest COVID-19 booster, or milestone shots that cover pneumonia, shingles or tetanus, staying up to date on immunizations is just one way to protect your health.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1