ROCHESTER — The Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report finds the burden on New York Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers is growing.
The new report, released March 15 shows there were an estimated 546,000 dementia family caregivers across the state in 2022, providing 884 million hours of unpaid care valued at $19.1 billion.
The report also reveals that New York caregivers and those across the country face significant emotional, physical and health-related challenges as a result of caregiving as well, including:
n Dementia caregivers report higher rates of chronic conditions, including stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer compared to caregivers of people without dementia or non-caregivers. In New York state, 59% of caregivers reported at least one chronic condition.
n The prevalence of depression is higher among dementia caregivers when compared to caregivers for other conditions. In New York, nearly one-quarter of caregivers reported depression.
n Seventy-four percent of dementia caregivers report they are “somewhat concerned” to “very concerned” about maintaining their own health since becoming a caregiver. In New York, 12% report frequent poor physical health.
n Across the country, 59% of dementia caregivers report high to very high emotional stress due to caregiving and 38% report high to very high physical stress due to caregiving.
“This year’s Facts and Figures report underscores the considerable physical and emotional toll New York caregivers experience when caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s,” Teresa Galbier, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester Finger Lakes Region Chapter. “It clearly underlines the need for caregiver support in New York and across the region.”
The Alzheimer’s Association offers free local support throughout the state including support groups and education, and the Association’s 24/7 Helpline. (800) 272-3900. Information is also available at alz.org.
