ROCHESTER — The Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report finds the burden on New York Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers is growing.

The new report, released March 15 shows there were an estimated 546,000 dementia family caregivers across the state in 2022, providing 884 million hours of unpaid care valued at $19.1 billion.

