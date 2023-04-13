Kathy Connor, curator of George Eastman House in Rochester, will speak about the restoration of Eastman’s historic mansion and gardens.
Connor will deliver her presentation to the Wheatland Historical Association in a program scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Scottsville Free Library, 28 Main St.
The “Restoration of the George Eastman House (1988-2009)” will trace a 21-year period in the history of the home where Eastman lived for almost 30 years during the early 20th century. The home is one of only two National Historic Landmarks in Monroe County.
Connor has been at the George Eastman House for 40 years. She is responsible for the care and maintenance of George Eastman’s colonial revival-style mansion and all aspects of collection care and interpretation for the George Eastman Legacy collection. This massive and diverse collection includes more than 200,000 artifacts ranging from manuscripts, books, photographs and negatives, motion picture films, and three dimensional items such as clothing, camping equipment, guns, jewelry, Kodak advertising and Eastman Kodak Company ephemera.
Eastman’s house presented a classical facade of decorative craftsmanship. Beneath this exterior were modern conveniences such as an electrical generator, an internal telephone system with 21 stations, a built-in vacuum cleaning system, a central clock network, an elevator, and a great pipe organ, which made the home a center of the city’s rich musical life from 1905 until Eastman’s death in 1932. Eastman was involved in every aspect of the construction, paying close attention to detail and requiring the use of high-quality materials. To design the interior, Eastman hired William Rutherford Mead of the premiere New York firm McKim, Mead & White, which had worked on Andrew Carnegie’s house in New York and on the White House. The total cost of the initial construction was $335,000 (around $9 million today). Eastman’s mansion was completed in 1905, and he celebrated with a gala that October.
In 1919, George Eastman sought to enlarge the conservatory in order to make the space oblong rather than square. His architect at the time, William G. Kaelber, drew up plans to cut the house in two and move the rear section 9 feet, 4 inches to the north using horizontal hydraulic jacks on railroad ties with special wheels and tracks. The project cost $750,000 and took about three months.
A 14-month restoration of the mansion was completed in January 1990. A nationwide search resulted in the recovery of many of Eastman’s belongings thought to have been lost or destroyed. The many photographs made by Eastman and others, as well as details found in letters, bills, and notes, helped to make the restoration authentic.
Eastman was an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and the pioneer of popular photography and motion picture film. In 1881, with the financial backing of Rochester businessman Henry Strong, Eastman formed the Eastman Dry Plate Company (reincorporated as the Eastman Dry Plate and Film Company in 1884 and as Eastman Kodak Company in 1892). With a series of innovations, the company created easy-to-use cameras that made photography widely accessible, established the practice of professional photofinishing, and developed a flexible film that was a critical contribution to the launch of the motion picture industry.
For more information, call (585) 889-2023.
