An exterior view of George Eastman House, 900 East Ave., in Rochester.

 John Love

Kathy Connor, curator of George Eastman House in Rochester, will speak about the restoration of Eastman’s historic mansion and gardens.

Connor will deliver her presentation to the Wheatland Historical Association in a program scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Scottsville Free Library, 28 Main St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1