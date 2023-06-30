BYRON — The Genesee County Retired Educators Association conducted its spring luncheon meeting in May.
The group is made up of retired teachers from Genesee County schools. Its members were treated at the meeting to lunch provided by the Byron Presbyterian Church Women.
A gift basket raffle was conducted to raise money for the group’s Scholarship Fund. Representatives from the Ricky Palermo Foundation for Spinal Cord Research spoke about the foundation’s history and mission. A collection was taken and $512 was sent to the foundation.
GCREA will meet again in October 2023. Retired teachers from Genesee County who are interested in joining the group or obtaining more information may email cmbonacquisti@gmail.com.