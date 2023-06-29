MOUNT MORRIS – “Retreats to Heal” is a unique art show that gives the public a look into the thoughts and emotions of veterans.
The artwork, on view through July 7 at the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts, 4 Murray Hill Drive, was created by veterans through the ARTS4VETS program.
The show at the arts council represents the first time all of the work is being shown at one location. More than 200 works will be on display. The pieces include painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media.
“It has been in five separate exhibits, but never together in its entirety. This is the first and last time that it will happen. It is a very exciting opportunity. They are mostly women veterans and they have done a number of collaborative pieces,” said Genesee Valley Council on the Arts Executive Director Morgan Hellquist.
The art work gets distributed back to the artists after the show closes.
ARTS4VETS is a nonprofit organization based in Albany that is committed to empowering veterans through artistic expression.
Some veterans worked on the art individually and some working together to help create unique pieces of art that reflect their experiences, emotions and perspectives.
“Their is one where they have different interpretations or versions of military flowers be that white roses, carnations or poppies, there is collaborative work together. There are a number of quilt squares where they have been able to capture pieces and (have) done the process quite well,” said Hellquist.
With each brush stroke, the veterans get a chance to showcase their talents and also express their emotions about what they are thinking or how they are feeling.
Hellquist said such expression is not always easy for some veterans.
“Art is such a personal experience for people to express themselves with maybe what they are feeling or have gone through, that they maybe can not express with words but can access emotions with art,” said Hellquist.
For some veterans dealing with post traumatic stress disorder, acceptance back into the community and transitioning from military life to civilian life can be a struggle. Hellquist said she is hoping the art project will help veterans with some of their emotional issues and invite the community into their lives to see what they are dealing with.
“This has been such a great venue for veterans to express themselves and also communicate with the community around them and that has been so vital. It creates this intermediate space where they can show up and be comfortable because they are with one another but also invite the public to come in and engage with them,” said Hellquist.
No two pieces of artwork in the show are alike and, in addition to displaying beautiful artwork, Hellquist said the show will give the public a chance to see the veterans for who they are and all that they stand for.
“The veterans worked so hard to be able to open themselves up and to be able to share this journey,” Hellquist said. “So it is not just honoring them on the parades on Memorial Day but it is also honoring them on the other parts of their lives. Giving them an opportunity to see the deeper layers of what is going on.”
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: “Retreats to Heal,” an art exhibit featuring work created by veterans.
WHERE: Genesee Valley Council on the Arts, 4 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris.
WHEN: Through July 7. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
ADMISSION: Free.
INFORMATION: Go to gvartscouncil.org, email director@gvartscouncil.org, or call (585) 243-6785.
